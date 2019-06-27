'Toxic' Yellow Smoke Fills Streets as Chemical Factory Blast Rocks Argentinian Town (Video)

A powerful explosion took place at the town of Villa Bosch in Buenos Aires province, when a container of nitric acid exploded at the premises of a local cleaning products factory there, according to local media reports.
According to Todos Noticias, it wasn't immediately cleared how many people got injured, if any, while local residents were told to keep their windows closed after yellow smoke started filling the streets because “the substance is toxic”.
: Si conocen a alguien de villa bosch o alrededores san martin palomar etc q cierren las ventanas!— adrian budon (@AdrianBudon) 27 июня 2019 г.
Exploto un contenedor de acido nitrico pic.twitter.com/vPgQ8iSqSH
All comments
Show new comments (0)