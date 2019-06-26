6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Panama and Costa Rica Along Pacific Coast - USGS

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Panama-Costa Rica border region on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
#Warning #Earthquake: 6.3 Ml, 4 Km North-Northeast of La Esperanza, Panama. 2019/06/26. #Panama. More in ONDE app. https://t.co/UP4OLkABFo pic.twitter.com/ers3VWunwM— Onde App (@Onde_App) 26 июня 2019 г.
According to the USGS, the epicentre was 44 km west of the city of David in Panama at a depth of 14.2 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
6.3 Earthquake Panama-Costa seconds ago pic.twitter.com/ZlBeWL6rRo— Jeff P (@OfficialJeffP) 26 июня 2019 г.
The agency initially announced a 6.4-magnitude tremor but later downgraded it to 6.3.
All comments
Show new comments (0)