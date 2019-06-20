Caracas Considers Russia Major Ally in Countering Hybrid Attacks - Head of Defence Council

"I want to note that as a rule, the countries targeted by hybrid attacks are those, where certain hegemons or big and influential countries, have some interests. Venezuela is one of those countries, as its wealth and resources are of interest to other nations. As for the help from the Russian side, of course, Russia is involved. Russia is an important ally for Venezuela and because we are calling for multipolar approach, such an approach allows us to have many allies", Angiolillo Fernandez said on the sidelines of a security forum in the Russian city of Ufa, when asked if Russia was sharing its experience on hybrid threats with Venezuela.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have escalated after Washington openly backed opposition leader Juan Guaido who proclaimed himself "interim president" in a bid to oust the incumbent president Nicolas Maduro. While the US and its allies recognise Guaido as Venezuelan President, Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries continue to consider Maduro the only legitimate Venezuelan leader.

The Maduro administration has been accusing the United States of lending aid to the opposition in its alleged campaign to sabotage Venezuela’s electrical infrastructure, causing massive shortages of food, water and medical care. The United States also attempted to deliver “humanitarian aid” to Venezuela via Colombia, but these efforts were slammed by critics as a means to exercise pressure on Maduro and increase dissent among the armed forces.