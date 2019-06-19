Preparations for Maduro's Visit to Russia Underway - Venezuelan Ambassador

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the date of Maduro's visit to Russia remained uncertain.

Caracas and Moscow are working together to organize a visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia, Venezuela's Ambassador in Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The respective notification has been sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russia and Venezuela have exchanged information on the need for such a meeting. Everything is underway to comply with conditions for a meeting and to carry it out as soon as possible. Our Foreign Ministry is preparing an agenda and when the date will be determined, we will make it public," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the international meeting on security, held in the Russian city of Ufa.

The ambassador's statement follows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announcement made earlier on Wednesday that the date of Maduro's visit to Russia remained uncertain.

Earlier this month, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced that Maduro was set to pay a visit to Russia soon. A number of important agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, according to Caracas.

Venezuela has suffered from political crisis since late January when the country’s US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president in a bid to oust incumbent President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela to seize the country’s resources.

© AP Photo / Fernando Llano An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

The political crisis has been compounded by the concurrent economic woes as the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions targeting Caracas.