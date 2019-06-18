Register
06:43 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants talk to police officers as soldiers, assigned to the newly created National Guard, keep watch outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention center as part of the security measures by the federal government, in Tapachula, Mexico May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Torres

    Mexico Ramps Up Pressure on Guatemala as Migrants Vow to Keep Trying – Report

    © REUTERS / Jose Torres
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As Mexico City deploys additional personnel to its borders as part of an agreement with Washington, observers agree the plan may be successful, forcing countries of origin to face their own problems instead of exporting them north.

    Mexico is ramping up efforts to stop the influx of illegal immigrants originating from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and the measures already seem to have made an effect on migrants, a Fox News report says.

    Following the deal with Washington, Mexico City deployed 791 immigration agents to the border and has promised to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops by Tuesday.

    “Some soldiers were clearly visible Sunday on the Mexican side of the Suchiate River, giving migrants on the south shore in Guatemala second thoughts about crossing,” Fox Report writes.

    The effect of the imminent crackdown is showing, say people who admit to disagreeing with Trump’s policies in general. Juan Carlos Zapata, a leader of a Guatemalan think tank and aid group is cited as saying that the crackdown forces Central American politicians to confront their own problems, instead of exporting them to the US.

    “It is forcing politicians to focus on those issues and to start talking about policies that can actually increase foreign investment to create job opportunities in our country,” he said.

    Most migrants leave for the US as a means of improving their economic condition, with less than 2 percent of migrants citing fleeing violence, according to a United Nations survey.

    As an estimated half of young people left their Central Amercian nations for the US, crime in rural areas has become virtually nonexistent, according to reports.

    Still, people returned to their countries of origin by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have vowed to keep trying to sneak into the US despite the crackdown.

    “I did it three times already, and three times I got caught,” said one migrant who worked at a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, adding he will keep trying. “I have $3, I have to work.”

    “I will work here a few months and go back [to the US],” another said. “Yea, I am going back.”

    Faced with a population shortage due to emigration, Guatemala – a geographic choke point for other Latin American countries – is actively considering striking a Safe Third Country agreement with the US. With this kind of agreement, detained migrants from across Central America would end up in Guatemala, and be required to file for asylum.

    Earlier this month, Washington and Mexico City negotiated a deal in which Mexico promised to tighten its borders and its immigration laws. The US, in return, would not impose gradually increasing tariffs on Mexican imports. The deal is one of the Trump adminstration’s attempts to curb the influx of illegal immigration – which the president made a pillar of his 2016 presidential campaign.

    Related:

    Conspiracy Theorist Uncovers Underwater Alien Base, 'Crystal Blue UFO' Near Mexico
    Dozens of Migrants Flee From Support Centre in Mexico Over Poor Treatment - Reports
    Trump Claims Photo Revealing Contents Of 'Secret' Mexico Deal Not Intentional
    Photographers Snap Image of Trump’s Alleged Secret Deal with Mexico Exposing Some Contents (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    crackdown, illegal immigrants, Guatemala, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse