Power Supply in Argentina, Uruguay Almost Fully Restored After Major Blackout

Lights went out in all of Argentina and neighbouring Uruguay at around 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Sunday, affecting around 50 million people. Utility companies in both countries blamed a technical malfunction. Cities in Brazil, Chile and Paraguay also experienced outages.
“As of 8:15 p.m. local time, 98 percent of power supply has been restored,” the Argentine Energy Ministry said in a statement.
A las 18.30 se ha restablecido el 98,5% de los servicios interrumpidos por el corte de la mañana. Queda 1,5% por reponer básicamente en capital y zona metropolitana.— UTE (@UTE_ComCorp) 16 июня 2019 г.
Se estima que los trabajos continuarán hasta la madrugada. Nuevamente muchas gracias por la comprensión.
Uruguay's UTE state power company said that 98.5 percent of power supply had been restored in the country.
