Register
22:28 GMT +316 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US national security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters at the White House

    Bolton Stirs Twitter by Claiming Maduro 'Mismanaged' Venezuela’s Funds to 'Buy' Russia's Support

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (535)
    105

    Washington has been supporting self-proclaimed Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido since January 2019 in a bid to force democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro to resign, but without success.

    The US president's National Security Adviser John Bolton has taken to Twitter to accuse Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of allegedly misusing the country's money. Bolton claimed that Maduro paid $209 million to Russia under a defence contract to "buy" Moscow's support and once again called for the elected president to resign.

    However, the national security adviser failed to present details on the alleged defence contract between Venezuela and Russia. Moscow hasn't commented on his claims yet. The two countries have signed contracts on the supply of military equipment to the Latin American state in the past, but these deals were fulfilled long before Venezuela was struck by economic and political instability.

    Head of the Russian state corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said at the SPIEF 2019 that although Caracas is interested in buying new military equipment from Moscow, it can't afford to do so right now due to economic problems and US sanctions.

    Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Anatoly Punchuk recently said that new military contracts between the two states are unlikely to be signed in the near future due to the harsh economic conditions in Venezuela, which have partially been caused by American sanctions.

    Many Twitterians immediately accused Bolton of just spreading another lie aimed at undermining Maduro's position.

    Some added that despite what Bolton says, Venezuela and Maduro will do just fine.

    Others argued that Bolton doesn’t want justice or a "fair" president for Venezuela, but rather to start another war for the US.

    Some social media users, however, agreed with Bolton.

    Several people called on the US to stop talking and instead organise a military intervention in Venezuela, something that Washington hasn't ruled out in official statements.

    Previously, Moscow has defended the presence of its specialists in Venezuela carrying out maintenance on Russian-made equipment, something which has prompted criticism from Washington. The Kremlin has noted that as sovereign states, Russia and Venezuela have the right to sign bilateral defence contracts and that other countries should keep their concerns to themselves.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (535)

    Related:

    Bolton Pledges US Will Sever Ties Between Cuba and Venezuela
    Trump Peeved by Bolton's Attempt to Pull Him 'INTO A WAR' in Venezuela - Report
    John Bolton Huffs and Puffs but Can't Blow Venezuela's House Down
    "President" Bolton Drives US Towards War With Iran, Venezuela
    Trump Mulls Booting Bolton Over His Hawkish Views on Iran, Venezuela - Report
    Tags:
    contract, defence capabilities, Venezuela, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse