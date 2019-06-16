Apocalypse, Iran or Footie Suarez to Blame? Users Crack Jokes as 'Huge' Blackout Hits Latin America

A large-scale power outage early Sunday morning has left millions of people in at least two South American countries - Argentina and Uruguay - without electricity.

Social media has erupted with all sorts of reactions as reports of a massive electrical failure in Argentina, Uruguay and some parts of Paraguay, Brazil, and Chile keep flooding in.

While the electricity supplier company Edesur is trying to figure out how to fix the problem, netizens have turned to dark humour in a bid to explain what happened and who's to blame:

I guess someone tried to reboot Argentina and Uruguay — Rick Davies (@rickmdavies) 16 июня 2019 г.

As many of you know, I have worked in IT.... have you tried switching it On and Off — Mr Eton Oldboys MP (@EtonOldBoys) 16 июня 2019 г.

​TWEET: "Damn, Burns":

Russian fingerprints on this one already — Edward (@edwardf56) 16 июня 2019 г.

Next Trump tweet will blame Iran and show dodgy, grainy footage of their National Guard switching it off. — Steve Campbell (@stevec652) 16 июня 2019 г.

Some Twitterians directly addressed multi-CEO Elon Musk to send help to Latin America:

A vast number of users see the unprecedented incident, which is believed to have left millions of people without power, as a doomsday harbinger:

Massive power outage in Argentina, Uruguay and Brasil! Wtf is going on?? The apocalypse is coming?! Fellows from Latam someone knows something? #SinLuz — Flor! (@harrysflower87) 16 июня 2019 г.

​TWEET: "The Apocalypse is here, gentlemen":

There was no shortage of football jokes as well for the blackout comes after Argentina's devastating loss to Colombia in the 2019 Copa America football championship, and Bolivia's crushing defeat to Brazil:

Bit of an overreaction to them losing their Copa America game last night. — Richard 🇪🇺 (@BatesInThePlace) 16 июня 2019 г.

The things their football federation will do to spite their ladies team... — Nevermore (@ScreamNevermore) 16 июня 2019 г.

At Least Argentina can’t see their football team suffer anymore — Ewan W 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@EwanW0304) 16 июня 2019 г.

​One netizen was also cracking jokes, poking fun at Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, who has a history of biting rivals, even at the 2018 World Cup...

Suarez chewed through a cable — Moist Pirate (@MoistPirate) 16 июня 2019 г.

...and Argentina's football legend Diego Maradona, who has long battled against cocaine additiction:

Maradona will be fine as he is always wired — Moist Pirate (@MoistPirate) 16 июня 2019 г.

Meanwhile, UTE, the National Administration of Power Plants and Transmissions, has stated that there are already some cities with service, and work towards general restoration is still underway.