Six Suspects Including Alleged Gunman Detained in Ex-Boston Red Sox Star David Ortiz Shooting Case

Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Wednesday they arrested six suspects, including the alleged gunman, in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Four other suspects were being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses said was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, the country's chief prosecutor, Jean Alain Rodríguez, told a news conference, cited by Fox News.

"At this moment, they are being interrogated and we will continue deepening the investigation to get to the truth about what happened," Rodríguez said, adding: "Nobody involved in this lamentable episode will remain in impunity, not even the material or intellectual author" of the crime.

Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said the coordinator of the attack was among the suspects in custody. He claimed the man was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos ($7,800) to carry out the shooting Sunday evening at a popular Santo Domingo bar.

According to prosecutors, two men on a motorcycle were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in a grey Hyundai Accent and in another Hyundai on a nearby street before the shooting. According to court documents, one of the suspects, Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, was seen driving the Accent before mounting a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García.

“In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejía Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place,” prosecutors said in the court document.

The document also revealed ineptitude, saying Feliz Garcia was captured after he skidded and fell off his bike as the pair tried to flee. Enraged bystanders captured Feliz Garcia and beat him before handing him over to police.

Feliz García’s lawyer said his client, who has been charged with being an accomplice to attempted murder, is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime, adding that his client is “a fan of David’s.”

Ortiz is currently hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital’s intensive care unit, according to his wife.

“His condition is guarded, and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress toward recovery,” Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement.

The 43-year-old Ortiz frequently travels to Santo Domingo, where his father and a sister live. His friends told The Associated Press that the charismatic slugger travelled the dangerous streets of Santo Domingo with little or no security, trusting his fans to protect him. Ortiz played 20 years in Major League Baseball, 14 of them with the Red Sox. He won three World Series championships with Boston, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs during his career.