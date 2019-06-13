Register
07:22 GMT +313 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 15, 2018, file photo, World Team Manager David Ortiz (34) speaks with U.S. Team Manager Torrii Hunter, before the All-Star Futures baseball game at Nationals Park, in Washington. Ortiz returned to Boston for medical care after being shot in a bar Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his native Dominican Republic.

    Six Suspects Including Alleged Gunman Detained in Ex-Boston Red Sox Star David Ortiz Shooting Case

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Wednesday they arrested six suspects, including the alleged gunman, in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

    Four other suspects were being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses said was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, the country's chief prosecutor, Jean Alain Rodríguez, told a news conference, cited by Fox News.

    "At this moment, they are being interrogated and we will continue deepening the investigation to get to the truth about what happened," Rodríguez said, adding: "Nobody involved in this lamentable episode will remain in impunity, not even the material or intellectual author" of the crime.

    Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said the coordinator of the attack was among the suspects in custody. He claimed the man was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos ($7,800) to carry out the shooting Sunday evening at a popular Santo Domingo bar.

    Police line
    CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line / Police Tape
    Former Federal Agent Suggests Tips to Stop Mass Shootings in US
    According to prosecutors, two men on a motorcycle were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in a grey Hyundai Accent and in another Hyundai on a nearby street before the shooting. According to court documents, one of the suspects, Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, was seen driving the Accent before mounting a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García.

    “In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejía Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place,” prosecutors said in the court document.

    The document also revealed ineptitude, saying Feliz Garcia was captured after he skidded and fell off his bike as the pair tried to flee. Enraged bystanders captured Feliz Garcia and beat him before handing him over to police.

    READ MORE: Ten Wounded Following Shooting at New Jersey Bar - Police

    Feliz García’s lawyer said his client, who has been charged with being an accomplice to attempted murder, is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime, adding that his client is “a fan of David’s.”

    Ortiz is currently hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital’s intensive care unit, according to his wife.

    “His condition is guarded, and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress toward recovery,” Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement.

    The 43-year-old Ortiz frequently travels to Santo Domingo, where his father and a sister live. His friends told The Associated Press that the charismatic slugger travelled the dangerous streets of Santo Domingo with little or no security, trusting his fans to protect him. Ortiz played 20 years in Major League Baseball, 14 of them with the Red Sox. He won three World Series championships with Boston, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs during his career.

    Related:

    Rapper Killed in Shooting in Ottawa - TV
    Former Federal Agent Suggests Tips to Stop Mass Shootings in US
    Virginia Beach Gunman Resigned for ‘Personal Reasons’ Before Shooting – Report
    At Least 4 Security Forces Members Killed in Shooting in Iraq - Report
    Leaked Footage Shows Fatal Shooting of US Mother Shielding Child (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Tags:
    arrest, suspect, shooting, Dominican Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse