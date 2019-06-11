Trump Says Looking Into Giving Venezuelans Asylum, Temporary Protected Status in US

"We are looking at that, and we are very much involved with the Venezuela crisis. It's a horrible thing, a horrible situation. ... We are looking at that very strongly," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.
On the same day, the South American country's Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said that almost 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid has arrived in Venezuela from China.
"This technical humanitarian aid consists of 68 tonnes of medications," Alvarado said on Monday as quoted by the Globovision channel.
In February, Russia sent its first batch of humanitarian aid to Venezuela via the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization's channels. The second shipment arrived in mid-April. On 7 June, Russian Foreign Ministry's Director of the Latin American Department Alexander Schetinin said Russia was cooperating with the United Nations to provide Venezuela with new humanitarian aid.
Maduro has accused Washington of working with Guaido in order to orchestrate a coup and to take control of Venezuela’s resources. China, Bolivia, Russia, Turkey and numerous other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.
