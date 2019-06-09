Nicaragua's Parliament Pardons Protesters Involved in Rallies Across Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Assembly of Nicaragua on Saturday approved draft amnesty law for those involved in protests that erupted across the country last year. The law will apply to all those who participated in the protests from 18 April last year until the document's entry into force.

The draft legislation also envisages release of all prisoners detained in those cases, as well as annulment of their judicial histories.

Nicaragua has been in a political crisis since April 2018 when people took to the streets to protest unpopular social security reforms announced by President Daniel Ortega.

Despite the president canceling the reforms a few days later, protests ensued with people redirecting their discontent at Ortega. According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, 317 people were killed in approximately three months following the protests' outbreak.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry maintains, however, that the number is 198.

In late March, Nicaragua agreed during a negotiation process with opposition Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy to release all detained prisoners by 18 June as part of an agreement reached in order to keep the alliance engaged in a dialogue with the government.

Las week, the Civic Alliance said that 233 prisoners remained jailed, while the government maintains that it is 142.

Back in May, Nicaragua released 100 prisoners an hour after opposition announced that it was withdrawing from talks with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and demanded the release of jailed protesters.

