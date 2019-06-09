Venezuela to Stop Providing Consular Services in Canada - Caracas

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Caracas will stop providing services in its consulates in Canada, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Sunday. The move comes in a response to similar actions made earlier by Ottawa.

"Venezuela will stop providing consular services in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. All diplomatic functions will be concentrated in the Venezuelan Embassy in Ottawa. We hope that Canada will soon restore its sovereignty in foreign policy", Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said that Ottawa decided to temporarily suspend operations at the country’s embassy in Venezuela.

At the same time, the foreign minister added that Canada would continue to provide consular assistance to Canadians in Venezuela through the embassy in Colombia.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Freeland discussed last week ongoing efforts to support for rebuilding democracy in Venezuela and also for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when opposition leader Juan Guaido illegaly proclaimed himself an interim president.

Washington and some other countries, including Canada, endorsed Guaido and called on President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets.

Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela’s natural resources.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

In recent weeks, Washington has stepped up its pressure campaign to oust Maduro and replace him with Guaido. In particular, the Trump administration has blocked some of the country's oil assets and imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil and gas company PDVSA in a bid to deliver a hard blow on the country's economy, which is heavily dependent on oil exports.

