Three US Tourists Found DEAD in Mysterious Circumstances in Dominican Republic Resort

Three American tourists have passed away under mysterious circumstances in the Dominican Republic since May, with the country’s police still investigating their deaths.
The 41-year old woman, identified as Miranda Schaup-Werner, collapsed on 25 May after having a drink from the mini-bar at Bahia Principe Bouganville, Fox News reported, citing a relative of hers.
READ MORE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Tourist Plane, Helicopter Collide in Alps – Authorities
The hotel chain shared a statement via its official Twitter account clarifying that Schaup-Werner had died of a heart attack, with her husband confirming that she had a history of heart conditions.
In response to the information that has been circulating in different media outlets— BahiaPrincipe (@BahiaPrincipe) 5 июня 2019 г.
regarding the two unfortunate events in the Dominican Republic, Bahia Principe
Hotels & Resorts would like to clarify the following: pic.twitter.com/Pg8QFmaq1L
Five days after her death, another US couple, Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, were found dead in their room at Grand Bahia Principe La Romana by an employee after they missed the scheduled check-out on 30 May.
Preliminary autopsy reports have revealed that they had internal bleeding, including in their pancreases, with Holmes having an enlarged heart and cirrhosis of the liver, indicating significant pre-existing disease, while Day had fluid in her brain.
READ MORE: At Least 29 Dead After Tourist Bus Crashes in Portugal's Madeira - Reports
According to a hotel statement, there were no signs of violence, and it’s been cooperating with local authorities throughout the investigation from the very onset.
“The case of Mr Holmes and Ms Day remains under investigation by the authorities with the results of toxicology and histopathological tests still pending, thus the cause of death has not been determined. We disapprove of any speculation and conjecture on the possible causes of death and urge all to respect the families while the investigation is ongoing”, the statement read.
All comments
Show new comments (0)