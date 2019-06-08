Register
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela May 9, 2019

    Venezuela’s Guaido Says No Plans for More Talks in Norway

    The self-proclaimed interim president says talks that do not lead to resignation of President Maduro are “useless” to the opposition. Previously the opposition denied negotiating with Maduro delegation directly.

    Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido said Friday that the opposition has no plans for a new round of negotiations with representatives of the legitimate President Nicolas Maduro in Norway.

    According to Guaido, the opposition has no interest in talks because "anything that does not move us toward (Maduro's resignation) is useless."

    The two parties met in Norway in May, but the talks fell apart, as the opposition kept calling for Maduro to resign and let the interim government conduct new presidential vote.

    The opposition denied engaging in direct negotiations with the representatives of Caracas, claiming the two delegations only talked to Norwegian officials in turns.

    Maduro won presidential elections in May 2018 by a landslide. However, the opposition did not recognize the results. In January, Guaido appointed himself the interim President, which led to escalation of political tensions in Venezuela. According to Maduro, the opposition is responsible for major infrastructure damage this year, which led to massive blackouts across Venezuela. In later April, Guaido organized a coup attempt, trying to sway the armed forces to his cause, which failed as Venezuelan military remained loyal to official Caracas.

    US and its allies recognized Guaido as Venezuela's president, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries only recognize Maduro as the nation's legitimate leader.

