Venezuelan President Maduro Orders to Open Border With Colombia - Report

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has instructed the authorities to open the country's border with Colombia, which has been closed since February amid an escalation of a political crisis in Venezuela.
"In order to fully ensure our sovereignty, I have ordered to open border crossings with Colombia in the state of Tachira beginning on Saturday, June 8. We are a peaceful nation which strongly protects our independence and self-determination," Maduro wrote on Twitter late on Friday.
En ejercicio pleno de nuestra soberanía, he ordenado la apertura de los pasos fronterizos con Colombia en el Estado Táchira, a partir de este sábado #8Jun. Somos un pueblo de paz que defiende firmemente nuestra independencia y autodeterminación.— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 7, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
