Venezuela to Launch Domestic Bolivar-Based Payment System – Caracas

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Venezuela considers several alternative national currency-based payment systems to Visa and Mastercard to be introduced in coming days, Venezuelan Minister of Economics and Finance Simon Zerpa at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"For domestic transactions, inside Venezuela, several options are being reviewed. We must use them – perhaps, these will systems not be as big as Union Pay, but we will have an internal payment system in bolivars. We have several options, more than one, and we will introduce [our system] in the coming days because we have to be prepared when Visa and Mastercard leave", Zerpa said.

Venezuela has been under US sanctions since 2015, and the restrictions have been expanded several times. US sanctions on Venezuela have already reportedly caused the deaths of at least 40,000 people in the country since August 2017.

The United States has also attempted in recent months to shut down Venezuela's oil trade in order to force President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

Meanwhile, the situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president. Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets.

Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela’s natural resources.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.