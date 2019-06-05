Register
05 June 2019
    Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido greets supporters during a rally in Barinas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Guaido is taking his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro to the birthplace of Hugo Chavez, the socialist leaders's mentor

    Stars and Strife: Juan Guaido Reportedly Travels With Personal Astrologer

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Venezuela's wannabe president, Juan Guaido, has apparently turned to mysticism in his quest to topple rival Nicolas Maduro.

    Writing for The New Yorker, reporter and author Jon Lee Anderson recounted how Guaido was touring his home state of Vargas in March together with a "man in owlish glasses" named David, who introduced himself as Guaido's astrologer.

    Travelling across the state in an armoured vehicle, David was apparently worried about a possible encounter with pro-Maduro paramilitaries, whom he described as an "incarnation of evil" and "representatives of the Devil on earth". Chilling.

    David told Anderson that Guaido was in fact a descendant of a sixteenth-century Venezuelan tribal chief, while President Maduro was "the axis of evil". David also "revealed" that Maduro's much-rumoured Cuban operatives had practiced "dark arts" to lead the president to evil.

    The stars also appear to have told David that Donald Trump is likely to get re-elected, but that it depends on Venezuela's "becoming free".

    Guaido's representatives, along with those of Maduro, are currently engaged in peace talks in Norway. The presidential pretender has repeatedly stated that the opposition would be satisfied with nothing short of unseating Maduro.

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures after talking to supporters in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Reportedly Used Briber, Money Launderer in Venezuela Coup Attempt

    Guaido has resorted to a combination of street protests and talks with the US after a failed coup attempt in late April.

    The telegenic opposition leader, 35, who proclaimed himself interim president in January, has garnered support from most Western countries as well as the 12-nation Latin American Lima Group.

    A number of countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, still endorse Nicolas Maduro, who was controversially re-elected last May.

    astrology, Lima Group, Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido, Venezuela
