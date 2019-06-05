Colombia Opposes Military Interference in Venezuelan Crisis - Foreign Minister

"Colombia supports only political and diplomatic measures. Colombia does not support either use of force or military interference. Only political and diplomatic measures," Trujillo said.
The United States and a range of its allies have endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down to allow for a new election to be organized. Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries have, in turn, voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Colombia is part of the 14-member Lima Group, which was created in 2017 to end the crisis in Venezuela.
