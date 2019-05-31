Mexican President: US Tariffs 'Won't Stop' Ratification of N American Trade Deal

On 30 May, Trump said Washington would impose a five percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on 10 June that will go up to 25 percent by October unless Washington's southern neighbour alleviates the illegal immigration crisis.

Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has stated that he will respond with "great prudence" to the US threats to impose tariffs on Mexican goods entering the United States and charged Mexicans to unite to deal with the challenge, Reuters reported.

The US tariffs "won't stop" the ratification of the North American trade deal, the Mexican president stated.

The statement comes after Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that an official Mexican delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, had left for the United States to settle the issue of the planned US trade tariffs.

According to the US president, Mexico could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants and could easily stop them from crossing its southern border with Guatemala.

An increasing number of migrants from Central America have been arriving at the US border with Mexico in recent months. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a border wall.

