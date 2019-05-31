Mexico Dispatching Delegation to US for Settling Trade Tariff Issue

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A Mexican official delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, is leaving for the United States on Friday for settling the issue of the planned US trade tariffs, the Latin American nation’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said.

"I am suggesting that you instruct your officials, if it is convenient, to receive the representatives of our government, headed by the foreign minister, who, as of tomorrow, will relocate to Washington in order to reach an agreement for the good of both nations," Lopez Obrador wrote in a letter to Trump, published on his Twitter late on Thursday.

"President Trump: social issues are not settled by taxes and coercive measures," the letter also read.

Al presidente Donald Trump en son de paz. https://t.co/5XdiY7hfeL — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) 31 мая 2019 г.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Washington would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10, adding that the duties would go up to 25 percent by October unless the US southern neighbour alleviated the illegal immigration crisis.