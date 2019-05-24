Over 200 Migrants Found Trapped in House in Mexico Without Food, Water - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican authorities have found 230 migrants, the majority of whom are from Central America, trapped in a house in the suburbs of Mexico City without food and drinking water, Excelsior reported.

According to the newspaper Excelsior, police and security services arrived at the scene after people living nearby reported a suspicious house in the poor neighbourhood of Ecatepec. At least 64 minors were among those trapped.

The migrants were released from the house and provided with food and drinking water.

The Mexican Interior Ministry previously stated that around 300,000 migrants had crossed into the country in the first three months of 2019.

Last fall, a migrant caravan, including thousands of people from Central America, attempted to cross into the United States through its border with Mexico. US border guards repelled the migrants by using tear gas against them. Additional US troops have been deployed to the border area in order to counter the attempted migrant invasion.

The Trump administration has been making efforts to stop illegal migration into the United States, even threatening to close the southern border. According to the US president, Mexico has done "virtually nothing" to deter flows of migrants coming to the US border.