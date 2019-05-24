Over 200 Migrants Found Trapped in House in Mexico Without Food, Water - Reports

According to the newspaper Excelsior, police and security services arrived at the scene after people living nearby reported a suspicious house in the poor neighbourhood of Ecatepec. At least 64 minors were among those trapped.
The migrants were released from the house and provided with food and drinking water.
READ MORE: Guatemalan Migrant Girl Dies in Mexican Custody at US Border — Authorities
The Mexican Interior Ministry previously stated that around 300,000 migrants had crossed into the country in the first three months of 2019.
The Trump administration has been making efforts to stop illegal migration into the United States, even threatening to close the southern border. According to the US president, Mexico has done "virtually nothing" to deter flows of migrants coming to the US border.
