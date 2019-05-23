US Sanctions Argentine Drug Company for Trafficking, Money Laundering

"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) identified the Argentina-based Goldpharma Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering Organization (Goldpharma DTO/MLO) as a significant foreign narcotics trafficker pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act)", a press release announcing the action stated.
In addition, OFAC designated eight Argentine nationals for their work with Goldpharma, as well as nine entities located in Argentina, Colombia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, the release said.
In a bid to counter the crisis, the Argentinian government has implemented a set of measures, including freezing prices for 60 food items and introducing different discounts for senior citizens, unemployed citizens, families entitled to children allowances and a range of other categories of citizens.
