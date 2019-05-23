Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Sends Ash Plume 3.5 km Into Sky (VIDEO)

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Popocatepetl volcano, located in central Mexico near Mexico City, belched a column of ash up to 3.5 kilometres (2.2 miles) above sea level into the sky, the country's civil defence service has said.

The column of ash erupted from the volcano late on Wednesday, after which it continued spewing gases to an altitude of 800 metres (2,624.5 feet). The authorities have warned local residents against approaching the volcano.

Popocatepetl is located 70 kilometres from Mexico City and is one of the country's largest volcanos.

Its activity has increased following a recent environmental emergency which occurred in the capital due to high air pollution levels in the area.