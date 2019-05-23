Register
03:49 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, accompanied by Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, left, and the Strategies Operations Commander, Adm. Remigio Ceballos, arrive for a meeting with the troops at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019

    Venezuela’s Maduro Orders Military to Prepare to Repel US Invasion

    © AP Photo / Miraflores Press Office / Jhonn Zerpa
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    2161

    The President of Venezuela has also ordered the military to comb its ranks in search of “traitors” over the looming threat of a US military invasion.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered Armed Forces to prepare to repel a possible US invasion in a Tweet published Wednesday.

    "I have ordered all military branches to be vigilant and be ready to protect the peace, to make any attempt by the North American empire to try anything against our homeland impossible. Peace will be our victory!" he tweeted in Spanish.

    ​The tweet comes as US officials continue to say that "all options" regarding Venezuela are on the table — a phrase particularly favoured by the White House National Security Advisor John Bolton.

    The tweet mirrors a similar order Maduro gave in person, during a military rally called the "March of Loyalty" in the northern state of Carabobo, according to a report by El Nacional.

    ​Speaking before the servicemen on Tuesday, the president ordered the military to capture traitors within their ranks.

    "If a traitor emerges, capture him immediately, it's an order: capture him immediately!" Maduro said.

    He also ordered the military to "activate" the "weapon systems [in order] to make any adventure [against Venezuela] impossible for imperialism," the El Nacional reports.

    Mike Pence (archive)
    © AP Photo / Tony Dejak
    ‘Stalled Out With Guaido’: Pence Fails to Provide Specifics on Venezuela
    Earlier on 30 April, Venezuelan opposition led by self-proclaimed "interim president" Juan Guaido, attempted to stage a coup after gathering near La Carlota military base in Caracas. The coup failed, however, as the military remained loyal to the democratically elected president Maduro, who won national elections one year ago. Despite that, Guaido continues to call on military personnel to defect.

    In May, Guaido's envoy to Washington Carlos Vecchio sent a letter to US Southern Command calling for "strategic and operational planning so that we may fulfil our constitutional obligation to the Venezuelan people."

    "Following instructions of Interim President @jguaido, we officially requested the @Southcom a meeting with a technical delegation to advance in strategic and operational planning with the priority goal of stopping our people's suffering and restoring democracy," Vecchio tweeted.

    ​Some observers have already viewed Vecchio's rhetoric as an informal call for military intervention.

    On 20 May, Vecchio met with Pentagon and State Department officials, but details of the meeting were not disclosed.

    The US and its allies recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader and call on Maduro to abandon his office. Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the Latin American nation.

    Related:

    Maduro Proposes Early Elections For Opposition-led National Assembly - Report
    ICG Mission Met With Maduro, Guaido as Part of High-Level Talks in Caracas
    Venezuela’s Guaido Claims Rumoured SECRET Meeting With Maduro's Reps Not Talks
    Maduro Meets With Representatives of International Contact Group for 1st Time
    Venezuela's Maduro Orders Boosting Security at Former US Embassy in Caracas
    Maduro's Minister, Guaido's Rep Meet in Norway for SECRET Talks
    Tags:
    invasion, armed forces, Pentagon, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse