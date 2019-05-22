Venezuela Central Bank Refutes Claims Visa, Mastercard to Be Ditched

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Central Bank of Venezuela refuted reports saying that it was planning to suspend Visa, Mastercard and Maestro operations by the end of January 2020.

The bank stressed that it was only planning to launch an additional and alternative platform for payments. "[Yet, we are not going] to stop the operations of international debit and credit card systems", the statement said.

Earlier this week, Banca y Negocios news portal reported that the bank and the country's banking sector regulator SUDEBAN decided to launch their own payment system and halt Visa, Mastercard and Maestro operations by the end of January 2020.

SUDEBAN reportedly instructed financial institutions to create an independent payment system in the light of the recent US sanctions against Venezuela and new threats, according to the report.

Earlier in May, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his country was becoming free from the US dollar. The president called the ongoing changes a process of liberation from the US blockade.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Envoy to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said Tuesday that Venezuela's losses over US economic blockade from 2015 to 2018 reached $130 billion. The diplomat stressed that Venezuela's economy could work on that amount for nine years.

Caracas has been under US sanctions since 2015, and the restrictions have been expanded several times. Washington has targeted Venezuelan officials and businesses with multiple sanctions in recent months amid a campaign to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when US-backed opposition leader Guaido illegally declared himself the country’s interim president after disputing Maduro's re-election. The United States and 54 countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to effect a change in government and take over Venezuela’s natural resources.