US Mulls Charges, Sanctions Over Venezuelan Military Food-Aid Program - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States plans to impose new measures ranging from sanctions to criminal charges against people involved in Venezuela's military-run emergency food program, media reported Tuesday.

The measures are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks and months, in an attempt to further increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, The Wall Street Journal said, citing US officials.

According to the report, the US government is drawing up criminal charges and sanctions that accuse Venezuelan officials and private contractors of having laundered billions of dollars in state funds earmarked for the fund program and other aid operations.

Caracas dismissed the accusations as part of a US smear campaign, the report added.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president. Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars worth of Venezuelan oil assets.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet, and take control over Venezuela’s natural resources.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Venezuela has already received 166 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Russia and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Caracas also awaits medicines and raw materials for their production worth $104 million within the next six months, the Globovision broadcaster reported earlier in May, citing Venezuela's Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.

In mid-April, the second batch of humanitarian aid from Russia, as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) support programs was delivered to Venezuela.

The first humanitarian aid cargo from Russia arrived in Caracas in February. It consisted of 7.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, a gift from the WHO and the PAHO to Venezuela.