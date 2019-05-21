Venezuelan Envoy Holds Press Conference in Moscow (VIDEO)

Venezuelan Ambassador to the Russian Federation Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa gives a briefing to the media, addressing the situation in the Latin American country.

Earlier this month, US police broke into the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, arresting four protesters from the Embassy Protection Collective at the request of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's representative in the US, Carlos Vecchio.

Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis since opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Interim President of the country in January. He was immediately recognised by the US and Washington's allies, while Russia, China, and some other countries have backed Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

