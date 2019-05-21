Register
02:51 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    National Assembly President Diosdado Cabello gestures before addressing the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela

    Venezuela Constitutional Parliament Extends Its Authority Until End of 2020

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (514)
    0 60

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuela's constitutional parliament, the National Constituent Assembly, extended its term until the end of 2020, its chairman Diosdado Cabello said on Monday.

    "The National Constituent Assembly has decided to continue to meet and function at least until 31 December 2020, in order to continue fulfilling the tasks entrusted", he wrote on Twitter.

    Originally elected in 2017 to draft a new constitution, the parliament was supposed to work until August 2019, but last year, Cabello said he could not rule out that this temporary authority could extend its work for several years.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Willing to Begin Dialogue With US on Basis of Mutual Respect, FM Says

    The country has also an opposition parliament headed by Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself the interim president of Venezuela.

    United States Secret Service agents prepare to enter the Venezuelan Embassy to evict and arrest the final four supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Washington
    © REUTERS/ CARLOS BARRIA
    Activists to Protest US Seizure of Venezuela Embassy in Washington on Saturday
    Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Guado is not recognized by nearly three-fourths of UN member states. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets.

    Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela’s natural resources. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Venezuela’s Guaido Claims Rumoured SECRET Meeting With Maduro's Reps Not Talks

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (514)

    Related:

    #TrumpUnblockVenezuela: A Timeline of US Sanctions, Violations Against Venezuela
    Venezuela Oil Output in April Drops to 16-Year Low - US Energy Department
    Venezuela Sells Additional $570mln in Gold, Skirts US Sanctions – Report
    Venezuela Willing to Begin Dialogue With US on Basis of Mutual Respect, FM Says
    Tags:
    authority, extension, Venezuela's constitutional parliament, Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse