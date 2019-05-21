Venezuela Constitutional Parliament Extends Its Authority Until End of 2020

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuela's constitutional parliament, the National Constituent Assembly, extended its term until the end of 2020, its chairman Diosdado Cabello said on Monday.

"The National Constituent Assembly has decided to continue to meet and function at least until 31 December 2020, in order to continue fulfilling the tasks entrusted", he wrote on Twitter.

Originally elected in 2017 to draft a new constitution, the parliament was supposed to work until August 2019, but last year, Cabello said he could not rule out that this temporary authority could extend its work for several years.

The country has also an opposition parliament headed by Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself the interim president of Venezuela.

Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Guado is not recognized by nearly three-fourths of UN member states. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets.

Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela’s natural resources. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

