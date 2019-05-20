Five People, Including Teenagers, Killed in Shooting in Brazil - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Five people, including two underage teenagers, have been killed in the shooting in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia, media reported.

The incidents took place in the late hours of Saturday in the city of Lauro de Freitas, the Globovision TV channel reported on Sunday.

Four criminals first opened fire from a car at a 15-year-old teenager in the city centre. Then, they drove to another area, where they started shooting at people on the street.

Four other people were killed as a result, including a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy, their aunt and a man. Another injured man was diagnosed with brain death, but is still in hospital.

The perpetrators of the attack have not been identified yet.

Meanwhile, media reported that 11 were killed in the north of Brazil on Sunday, after seven gunmen opened fire in a pub in the city of Belem.