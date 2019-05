BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A small plane crashed near the island of Roatan, Honduras, on Saturday, killing all five people — four Canadians and a US pilot — onboard, media reported.

According to the Heraldo newspaper, the plane, which was bound for the northern Honduran city of Trujillo, crashed less than half a mile from the coast.

Initially, one person survived the crash and was rushed to hospital, but later died of wounds.

According to local authorities, the model of the plane was a Piper PA-32-260. The plane reportedly crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatan.