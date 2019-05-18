Members of Venezuelan Military Say Waiting for US With Weapons in Their Hands

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuelan military personnel participated in the so-called march of loyalty, alongside President Nicolas Maduro, shouting that they are waiting for the United States with weapons in their hands.

The march took place on Friday during Maduro’s visit to Aragua state.

"Only the ones who fight have a right to be. You will never invade my country. Listen to us small gringo. We are ready. With weapons in our hands … we are waiting for you," the personnel shouted during the parade.

Maduro marched more than a mile alongside the personnel and military equipment.

The president also presented awards to outstanding service members and gave a speech, slamming US imperialism, during the parade.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president. Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets. Moreover, US officials have repeatedly stated that all options remain on the table with regard to the Venezuelan crisis, including military action.

Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela’s natural resources.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.