Maduro Meets With Representatives of International Contact Group for 1st Time

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro released a video of his first-ever meeting with the representatives of the International Contact Group (ICG), during which the impact of US sanctions on the South American country was discussed.

In early May, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the bloc-backed group, leading efforts to stabilize the crisis in Venezuela, would be considering sending a political mission to Caracas.

#EnVivo 📹 | Reunión con Integrantes del Grupo Internacional de Contacto para informar las consecuencias del bloqueo y las sanciones impuestas por el imperio de los EE.UU. en contra de Venezuela. https://t.co/P3Zwk1dbV9 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 16, 2019

​

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Venezuelan President Maduro Orders Boosting Security at Former US Embassy in Caracas

"The meeting with the International Contact Group to inform them about the consequences of the blockade and sanctions on the part of the US empire against Venezuela," the caption for the video, published on Maduro’s Twitter late on Thursday, read.

READ MORE: Threats to Maduro From Guaido, US Have Nothing to Do With Democracy — Lavrov

An anchorperson said in the video, recorded by the VTV broadcaster, that the high-level meeting had been held for the first time and had included the representatives of Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands.