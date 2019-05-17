Maduro Meets With Representatives of International Contact Group for 1st Time

In early May, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the bloc-backed group, leading efforts to stabilize the crisis in Venezuela, would be considering sending a political mission to Caracas.
#EnVivo 📹 | Reunión con Integrantes del Grupo Internacional de Contacto para informar las consecuencias del bloqueo y las sanciones impuestas por el imperio de los EE.UU. en contra de Venezuela. https://t.co/P3Zwk1dbV9— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 16, 2019
An anchorperson said in the video, recorded by the VTV broadcaster, that the high-level meeting had been held for the first time and had included the representatives of Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands.
