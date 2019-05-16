Register
21:10 GMT +316 May 2019
    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido addresses supporters during a meeting at Chacao neighbourhood in Caracas on April 19, 2019.

    Maduro's Minister, Guaido's Rep Meet in Norway for SECRET Talks – Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Yuri Cortez
    Latin America
    112

    Two weeks ago, opposition leader and self-proclaimed Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido conducted a coup attempt in Caracas in a bid to rally the country's armed forces to oust elected President Nicolas Maduro. The attempt ultimately failed, as the Venezuelan military pledged loyalty to Maduro.

    Representatives of the government of elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and those of the opposition supporting self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido are meeting on neutral ground in Oslo, Norway to hold secret "exploratory discussions", according to local broadcaster NRK and several other media outlets.

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan National Assembly and against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Caring "Ruler"? Guaido Calls on EU to Impose More Sanctions on Venezuela

    Maduro is being represented by Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez and a loyal state governor at the talks. Earlier, the Venezuelan president confirmed that Rodriguez had been sent on a "very important" mission, but didn't specify what it was. Guaido is represented by opposition lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez and two political advisers. The Venezuelan top opposition figure has confirmed sending "some envoys" to Norway in a bid to "mediate" a resolution to the political crisis.

    Oslo has refused to comment on the reported secret talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition. Notably, Norway previously offered to act as a mediator in talks between the two sides in the political conflict. Although Oslo has expressed support for the Venezuelan opposition, it still hasn't recognised Guaido's claims to the presidency. 

    READ MORE: Threats to Maduro From Guaido, US Have Nothing to Do With Democracy — Lavrov

    A severe political crisis erupted in Venezuela after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president and announced a goal to oust democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro. His claims were widely supported by Western states, but rejected by others, including Russia, China, and Turkey, which have supported Maduro.

    Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    'Imperialist Colonialist View of Things': Maduro Hits Back at 'Gringo' Pence Over Effort to Spark Army Defections

    The crisis was accompanied by the US introducing several rounds of sanctions against the country and mulling a "military option" to resolve the crisis. The latter notion was also considered by Guaido, who requested consultations with the US Southern Command.

    Maduro has slammed Guaido as a "US-puppet" helping Washington to overthrow him. At the end of April, Guaido attempted to conduct a coup and called on country's army to support him. The military instead pledged loyalty to Maduro and the coup failed.

    Tags:
    talks, Stalin Gonzalez, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, Norway
