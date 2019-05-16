20 Municipalities May Be Affected as Mexico's Popocatepetl Erupts (VIDEO)

An explosion was recorded at the Popocatepetl volcano in the state of Puebla in Mexico; ash is expected to fall on at least 20 municipalities in the state, according to local media.

Reports say that the explosion occurred at about 8:17 a.m. local time (11:17 a.m. GMT), with the ash cloud rising up to 1.5 kilometres and moving in the direction of Puebla.

The latest eruption of the Mexican volcano Popocatepetl was recorded on the night of 26 March, when the volcano sent lava and ashes a distance of some 2.5 kilometres away from the crater, over the municipality of Hueyepan in the central state of Morelos.

Para los que no ven… pic.twitter.com/B9syRvVEs6 — Meteorología México (@InfoMeteoro) 16 мая 2019 г.

The volcano has shown an increase in activity in the last few months.​

BREAKING: A volcanic explosion rocked the Popocatepetl volcano in the state of Puebla in central Mexico, ash is expected to fall on the entire surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/jXzkxgeJZh — News_Executive (@News_Executive) 16 мая 2019 г.

