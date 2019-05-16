Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Looking for Ways to Reconcile in Norway - Source

CARACAS (Sputnik) – A Venezuelan government commission, headed by Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez, is currently paying a visit to Norway in a bid to find possible ways for rapprochement with the opposition amid turmoil in the country, a source close to the talks said.

"The process of searching for rapprochement is currently underway. The dialogue effort is being carried out with the help of Norway. But intermediaries are now only carrying out meetings with the sides," the source said when asked if any talks between the government and the Venezuelan opposition had taken place.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that Rodriguez was on a foreign trip with a "very important mission."

The source said that the Information minister had been accompanied by Hector Rodriguez, the governor of the Miranda state, on his trip. The source, however, has not said who participated in the talks on the side of the opposition.

Norway was among EU countries that have not endorsed opposition leader Juan Guaido as the Venezuelan interim president.

Guaido illegally proclaimed himself the interim president in January, which led to turmoil in the South American country. The move by the opposition leader was immediately supported by the United States, followed by many Latin American countries, as well as many EU states. Russia, China and a number other countries supported Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the country. In late April, tensions in Venezuela reached new peak, after the opposition attempted to carry out a coup to overthrow Maduro. However, the coup attempt failed.