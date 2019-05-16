Venezuelan President Maduro Calls for Preserving Inviolability of Embassy in US

"The inviolability of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, should be preserved. Countries were at war with each other and bombed each other but kept their embassies and these embassies were untouchable, unbreakable and sacred. The administration of [US President] Donald Trump infringed upon this inviolability of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC It is responsible for this grave violation under international law not only in terms of law but morals, too," Maduro said live in Periscope on Wednesday.
On Monday night, the US Secret Service broke into Venezuela’s embassy. Guaido’s representative, Carlos Vecchio, said in a statement that the Secret Service agents have ordered the activists to leave the embassy or face imprisonment and prosecution.
