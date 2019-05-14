Register
09:00 GMT +314 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yangtze River Express's Boeing-747

    Second Chinese Plane With Medical Aid Arrives in Venezuela Despite US Discontent

    © RIA Novosti . Natalia Seliverstova
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 31

    The first Chinese airplane carrying humanitarian aid for the crisis-stricken nation was dispatched in late March, raising suspicions in Washington that China could be providing military assistance along with the said humanitarian aid. Beijing vehemently denied the claims at the time.

    A second Chinese cargo plane carrying 71 tonnes of aid including medicine arrived in Caracas on Monday as part of a “humanitarian technical” cooperation agreement between President Nicolas Maduro’s government and Beijing, a Venezuelan government statement reads.

    "With this second shipment, as well as what we’ve already received from the Russian Federation, the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent" some 166 tonnes of medicine and supplies have arrived in the country, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said.

    According to a tweet by Pedro Mario Burelli, the former director of Petroleos de Venezuela, who first highlighted the shipment with a screenshot of the flight path from the FlightRadar24 website, it was Suparna Airlines (formerly Yangtze River Express) that conducted the flight carrying the medical supplies. 

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for the press as they meet on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Rovaniemi, Finland May 6, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mandel Ngan/Pool
    Pompeo to Meet Russia's Putin, Lavrov in Sochi to Discuss Venezuela, Iran

    China's ambassador to Venezuela, Li Baorong, said he hoped this medical aid shipment would reduce "the damage done by foreign sanctions", which only further exacerbate the dire situation in Venezuela.

    The first batch of Chinese supplies, about 65 tonnes, arrived in the country on 29 March, with Caracas decisively dismissing accusations by the US that along with the aid, Beijing had sent a cohort of soldiers to Venezuela.

    "I don't know where you got this information or for what purpose was it produced, but I can tell you this: what you said is simply not true”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at the time adding that Beijing strongly opposes “external interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, and believes the country's government and opposition need to seek a political solution through peaceful dialogue”.

    Venezuela has been gripped by a severe political crisis that escalated after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on 23 January, with tensions peaking in early May when Guaido called on Venezuelan citizens and the military to overthrow Nicolas Maduro. 

    READ MORE: Caring "Ruler"? Guaido Calls on EU to Impose More Sanctions on Venezuela

    Maduro stated that the military’s top commanders have reiterated their full and unconditional support for the country’s legitimate authorities, highlighting in a series of tweets that Venezuelan troops are “perfectly trained, prepared and united”. Maduro has repeatedly slammed Guaido as an “American puppet” who wants to stage a coup with Washington’s backing.

    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the press
    © AFP 2019 / Thierry Charlier
    ICG on Venezuela Discussed Developing Contacts With Russia, China - Mogherini

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton, meanwhile, has stressed that “all options are on the table” when it comes to Venezuela, expressing hope that the Latin American country will see a peaceful transfer of power. In an interview with ABC, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo similarly noted that President Donald Trump had "his full range of Article 2 authorities" when it comes to possible military action in Venezuela. Venezuela’s Guaido, in the meantime, has formally requested the support of US troops in the ongoing political crisis, as stated in a letter published by his representative Carlos Vecchio on 11 May.

    The United States and 54 other countries have backed Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey, and numerous other states have voiced support for democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate head of state in Venezuela. 

    Related:

    Trump Says Outcome of China Trade Talks Will Be Known in ‘Three or Four Weeks’
    US Stocks Dive by 617 Points as China Imposes New Tit-for-Tat Tariffs
    China Not Interested in Joining Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Talks - FM
    Pentagon Mulling New Venezuela Options to Deter Russia, China & Cuba – Report
    Pompeo: China a 'Corrosive' Presence in Venezuela, Russia 'Escalating' Crisis
    Tags:
    president, opposition, political crisis, crisis, clashes, humanitarian aid, United States, Russia, China, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse