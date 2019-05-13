Office of the President of Argentina Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat - Report

An alert due to an alleged bomb threat has been raised in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies while a wake for late Deputy Hector Olivares was taking place in the lower House of Congress, according to local media reports. The bomb disposal brigade and police promptly arrived at the scene.
According to preliminary information, a phone call was made to issue the bomb threat.
‼️#URGENTE! AHORA: amenaza de bomba en Casa Rosada. Amenaza de bomba en #CasaRosada: trabaja la Brigada de Explosivos de la Policía Federal. pic.twitter.com/RXVxOTeVgi— Así Todo (@asitodonoticias) 13 мая 2019 г.
URGENTE— Alejando Pálpitos (@Alechaschas) 13 мая 2019 г.
Amenaza de bomba en Casa Rosada
Amenaza de bomba en el Congreso
Mucho nostàlgico HDP
Cuando los agarren, mandenlos un tiempo a una base en la Antartida, sin abrigo pic.twitter.com/sWhAUREqKM
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
