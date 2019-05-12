Register
02:03 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

    Juan Guaido Seeks to Establish 'Direct Relationship' With Pentagon

    © REUTERS / IVAN ALVARADO
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (508)
    0 07

    The development comes after a failed coup attempt which took place on 30 April and Guaido's subsequent statement that he would "perhaps" agree to US military intervention if it would help resolve the political crisis in his country.

    Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said on Saturday that he asked his envoy to the United States to meet with Department of Defence officials to "cooperate" on a solution to the Venezuelan political crisis.

    "We have instructed our ambassador Carlos Vecchio to meet immediately… with the Southern Command and its admiral to establish a direct relationship," Guaido said as cited by Reuters. "We have said from the beginning that we will use all the resources at our disposal to build pressure."

    READ MORE: Pompeo Confirms Military Intervention in Venezuela Is Possible Option

    Earlier, Guaido, while speaking to the Italian La Stampa newspaper, argued that a US military intervention in Venezuela is "one of the possibilities", claiming that after a failed coup attempt the country's opposition would have "more opportunities because more people are joining Operation Liberty." The latter is the campaign Guaido has started earlier this year in a bid to organise protesters and possibly sway the Armed Forces to his cause and eventually oust Maduro from the presidential palace in Caracas.

    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido delivers a speech during a meeting with local leaders in Caracas, on March 14, 2019. Venezuelans resumed work Thursday after a weeklong hiatus forced by an unprecedented nationwide blackout
    © AFP 2019 / Yuri Cortez
    Revolution? Guaido Calls for Venezuelans to Mobilize for ‘Operation Freedom’
    According to Guaido's earlier tweet, Operation Freedom consists of three steps: to create "Freedom and aid" committees "on every street of Venezuela;" to create "labour and sectoral committees" in the public and private sectors and begin preparation of "constitutional forces" within National Armed Forces.

    The Operation was started in March amid massive blackouts in Venezuela that officials said were the result of sabotage.

    On 9 May, US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) combatant commander Admiral Craig Stephen Faller said on Twitter that he is looking "forward to discussing how we can support the future role" of Venezuelan armed forces leaders "who make the right decision" (an apparent hint at supporting Guaido) when invited by Guaido.

    Following Faller's statement, on 10 May, US ship USCGC James, which belongs to the United States Coast Guard, entered the Venezuelan waters but changed course after communicating with the Venezuelan Navy.

    READ MORE: US Vessel Leaves Venezuelan Waters After Communicating With Country's Navy

    Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino, reacting to the move, said Saturday that "we will not accept" these kinds of activities, according to Reuters.

    On 5 May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Donald Trump "has his full range of Article 2 authorities" when asked if the US president believes he could intervene militarily in Venezuela without congressional approval. He highlighted that he believes that "any action" the US takes in Venezuela would be "lawful".

    The statement appeared to be a reaffirmation of the previously expressed position that every single tool for what Pompeo described as US efforts "to restore democracy" in Venezuela remained on the table.

    "We've made clear our goal is to convince Maduro it is time to leave. We're going to leave every option on the table to achieve that objective", he said.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center left, and his wife Cilia Flores, center right, wave at supporters during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for Venezuelans to fill streets around the country Wednesday to demand President Nicolás Maduro's ouster. Maduro is also calling for his supporters to rally.
    © AP Photo/ Boris Vergara
    Maduro Says Ex-Venezuelan Intel Chief 'CIA Mole', Helped Plan Coup Attempt
    Following the failed coup attempt, Venezuela's Constituent Assembly stripped seven opposition lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity, charging them with high treason, public conspiracy to violate the law, inciting civil uprising, and usurpation of power, among other crimes.

    Later one of the opposition lawmakers Edgar Zambrano was apprehended by intelligence agents and put in pretrial detention at a military prison in Caracas.

    Another of Guaido's deputies Americo de Grazia entered the Italian embassy in Caracas on Thursday, while a third Guaido deputy who was also stripped of immunity — Luis Florido — says he has fled to Colombia.

    READ MORE: Juan Guaido's Deputy Luis Florido Prosecuted For Failed Coup Flees to Colombia

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reportedly signed a decree either reducing in rank or expelling dozens of officers, including high-ranking ones, from the country's armed forces over their involvement in the coup attempt.

    Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks to supporters during a rally to protest outages that left most of the country scrambling for days in the dark in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 6, 2019
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Guaido Says He Might Agree to US Military Intervention To Solve Venezuela Crisis
    The crisis in Venezuela began when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president on 23 January, two weeks after President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for a second term in May 2018.

    The US, Canada, some Latin American and European nations were quick to recognize Guaido as the new legitimate leader of Venezuela and have supported him in his attempts to oust Maduro from power.

    Russia, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    Moscow accused the US of supporting coup attempts and planning a military intervention in the Latin American state.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (508)

    Related:

    John Bolton Huffs and Puffs but Can't Blow Venezuela's House Down
    Bolton Pledges US Will Sever Ties Between Cuba and Venezuela
    Venezuela Launches Criminal Action Against 7 Opp. Politicians After Failed Coup
    ICG on Venezuela Discussed Developing Contacts With Russia, China - Mogherini
    Embassy: Moscow Clarified Russian Military Engineers' Goals in Venezuela for UK
    Why Trump Wants War With Venezuela Not Iran
    Tags:
    cooperation, navy, military, crisis, coup attempt, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Mike Pompeo, Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse