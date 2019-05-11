Register
11:14 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition demonstrators face military vehicles near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase La Carlota in Caracas

    Ex-Venezuela Intel Chief Claims Trump Said ‘No’ to His Request to Lift Sanctions

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This comes as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claimed on Saturday that the country's former intelligence chief Cristopher Figuera “was captured by the CIA a year ago and was working as a traitor, mole and infiltrator”.

    Venezuela's former national intelligence service (SEBIN) chief Gen. Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera has claimed that US President Donald Trump said “no” to his request to scrap sanctions against the South American country.

    “I asked President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on our country and he said that he would as soon as there was another administration in charge in our country because the current one would continue to steal our resources and continue the suffering of our society”, Figuera argued in a video released on Friday.

    READ MORE: Analysts: Guaido Backs US Intervention After Losing Credibility Among Opposition

    He added that it was “one of [his] detractors” who asked him to call on Washington to annul sanctions against Venezuela.

    “I sacrificed everything […]. Those who know me in sports, academics, the military, and family spheres know […] my head-on struggle with the revolution and against injustice”, Figuera said, referring to the Bolivarian socialist political changes that characterised the administrations of Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

    The remarks come as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed Fuguera as “a traitor,” claiming that the former SEBIN chief helped plan the 30 April coup attempt.

    Maduro also argued that Figuera "was captured by the CIA a year ago and was working as a mole and infiltrator”.

    READ MORE: Guaido Has No Political or Socially Holistic Project for Venezuela — Analyst

    This followed US Vice President Mike Pence saying on Wednesday  that the White House had lifted all sanctions on Figuera after he broke ranks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week to support the country’s opposition leader Juan Guaido.

    Tensions in Venezuela exacerbated further on 30 April, when Guaido urged Venezuelan civilians and servicemen to take to the streets to help depose the government of President Nicolas Maduro, who in turn said that the commanders of all regions had reiterated their full loyalty to the people, constitution and their homeland.

    The government then announced that the botched coup attempt, which had turned violent, led to about 240 people being injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

    READ MORE: Caracas Confronts Military Traitors as Guaido Urges End to Maduro's "Usurpation"

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center left, and his wife Cilia Flores, center right, wave at supporters during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for Venezuelans to fill streets around the country Wednesday to demand President Nicolás Maduro's ouster. Maduro is also calling for his supporters to rally.
    © AP Photo/ Boris Vergara
    President Maduro Says Venezuela Becoming Free From US Dollar
    Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on two transport companies involved in oil trade between Caracas and Havana, as well as threatened the Venezuelan military and security services with sanctions over their continuous support for President Nicolas Maduro.

    The Trump administration imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuela after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president in late January, in a move that prompted the political standoff in the South American country.

    In addition, after immediately recognising Guaido, Washington seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets.

    It was reported that the total damages from sanctions against Venezuela have already exceeded 100 billion dollars.

    Related:

    Guaido Confirms He’s Considering Asking US Military to Intervene in Venezuela
    Venezuela Vows Response if US Takes Military Action
    Guaido: 'We Are Very Close to Achieving Change in Venezuela' - Reports
    'Carrots', Warnings: US to Offer New Incentives to Venezuela Military - Report
    Tags:
    request, video, society, sanctions, CIA, Juan Guaido, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse