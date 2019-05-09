Guaido Claims 'Vice President' of Opposition Controlled Congress Detained

Earlier the Venezuelan Constituent National Assembly has removed parliamentary immunity from seven opposition lawmakers who supposedly took part in the recent failed coup in the country. Among those who lost their immunity was Edgar Jose Zambrano, who serves as a National Assembly deputy.

Self proclaimed president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, turned to Twitter, claiming that the "vice president" of the opposition-controlled National Assembly had been detained by authorities from President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Alertamos al pueblo de Venezuela y la comunidad internacional:



El régimen secuestró al primer vicepresidente de la @AsambleaVE @edgarzambranoad.



Intentan desintegrar el poder que representa a todos los venezolanos, pero no lo van a lograr. pic.twitter.com/pA7vvV2nbu — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) May 8, 2019

Edgar Zambrano, the assembly "vice president", said on Twitter that agents from the SEBIN intelligence agency had surprised him and, after refusing to let him out of his vehicle, were using a tow truck to take him to the SEBIN's Caracas headquarters, Reuters reported.

Fuimos sorprendidos por el SEBIN, al negarnos salir de nuestro vehículo, utilizaron una grúa para trasladarnos de manera forzosa directamente al Helicoide. Los demócratas nos mantenemos en pie de lucha. — Edgar Zambrano (@edgarzambranoad) May 8, 2019

Edgar Jose Zambrano, alongside with Luis Florido, Henry Ramos Allup, Richard Blanco, Marianela Lopez, Simon Calzadilla and Americo de Grazia lost his immunity on Wednesday following the corresponding decision made by the Venezuelan Constituent National Assembly.

The prosecution charges them with high treason, public conspiring for violating law, inciting civil uprising, and power usurpation, among other crimes.

Venezuela has been rocked by unrest since January, when Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president and was recognized by the United States and dozens of other nations.

Maduro, recognized by China and Russia among numerous other countries, has accused the United States of seeking to overthrow his government and install Guaido in a bid to get hold of Venezuela's natural resources.

Guaido made a fresh attempt to depose Maduro on 30 April, staging a demonstration in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas. However, the attempt has "failed completely," as the Venezuelan government has put it. The office of the Venezuelan prosecutor general has requested for 18 arrest warrants to be issued in connection with the coup attempt.