Caracas Won't Yield to US Pressure Exerted on Venezuelan Magistrates - Officials

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – The Venezuelan Supreme Court would not give in to blackmailing by the United States, which has voiced threats toward its magistrates, the court’s head Maikel Moreno has said.

"We do not yield to blackmailing. We will never yield to [the pressure of] the foreign government which is seeking to break the sovereignty [of Venezuela]", Moreno said as quoted by the Globovision news outlet on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence said Washington would hold all 25 Supreme Court magistrates accountable if they do not uphold the rule of law in the country, criticizing the court for its support for the government of President Nicolas Maduro that the United States has been seeking to overthrow.

Moreno added that the Supreme Court would continue taking action against those who failed to support independence, security, peace and territorial integrity of Venezuela.

Pence made his claims a week after a failed coup attempt in Venezuela during which US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido failed to amass support from the military in his yet another bid to depose constitutionally-elected Maduro.

Maduro has repeatedly criticized Guaido and said the self-proclaimed interim president has been acting at the orders of the United States which sought to appropriate Venezuela’s oil assets.

