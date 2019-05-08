Register
03:08 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mike Pence

    Pence: US Removes All Sanctions on Venezuela Military Official Who Joined Guaido

    © AP Photo / Tony Dejak
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (492)
    0 06

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has lifted all sanctions on Venezuela's former intelligence service chief Gen. Manuel Cristopher Figuera after he broke ranks with President Nicolas Maduro last week to support opposition leader Juan Guaido, US Vice President Mike Pence said in a speech.

    "In recognition of his recent actions in support of democracy and the rule of law, I'm announcing today that the United States of American is removing all sanctions on General Manuel Cristopher Figuera effective immediately", Pence told the Washington Conference on the Americas held at the State Department on Tuesday.

    The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Figuera on 15 February under the heading current or former official in the Maduro government.

    READ MORE: US Navy to Deploy Hospital Ship in Response to Venezuela Crisis — Pentagon

    The Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision to remove all of Figuera's sanctions demonstrates Washington's intent to bring a positive change of behavior through sanctions.

    Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks to supporters during a rally to protest outages that left most of the country scrambling for days in the dark in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 6, 2019
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    US-Backed Guaido Claims 'Military Intervention' is Still on Table for Venezuela
    Moreover, the US will hold all 25 Venezuelan Supreme Court magistrates accountable if they do not uphold the rule of law in the country, Pence said.

    "It is time for the Supreme Court in Venezuela to return to its founding purpose", Pence said on Tuesday. "If the Supreme Court of Venezuela does not return to its constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law, the United States of America will hold all 25 of its magistrates accountable for their actions".

    Pence said the Venezuelan Supreme Court has undermined its constitutional mandate and become a political tool.

    READ MORE: Why Trump Wants War With Venezuela Not Iran

    Meanwhile, Pompeo has acknowledged that political conditions remained unclear in Venezuela and that President Nicolas Maduro retained the loyalty of key figures in the government despite the calls of US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido for an uprising to topple him.

    Last week, Guaido made another attempt to depose of Maduro, staging a demonstration in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas. Guaido called on the people of Venezuela and the army to take to the streets to complete the operation to overthrow Venezuela's legitimate president.

    A military member aims a weapon near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase La Carlota, in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Venezuela Vows Response if US Takes Military Action, Says CIA Plan Behind Coup Attempt
    In response, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the authorities of the country. Similarly, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said Venezuela's armed forces remained loyal to Maduro and the country’s constitution.

    Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on 21 January soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Guaido then proclaimed himself to be an interim president of Venezuela. A number of Western countries, including the United States, backed his claim.

    Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries have said they recognize constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Guaido: 'We Are Very Close to Achieving Change in Venezuela' — Reports

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (492)

    Related:

    ICG on Venezuela Discussed Developing Contacts With Russia, China - Mogherini
    US Navy to Deploy Hospital Ship in Response to Venezuela Crisis - Pentagon
    Failed Venezuela Coup 'Example of US Intervention in Latin America' – Campaigner
    US-Backed Guaido Claims 'Military Intervention' is Still on Table for Venezuela
    Tags:
    removal, sanctions, Manuel Cristopher Figuera, Juan Guaido, Mike Pence, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse