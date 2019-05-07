Register
07:21 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military members react to tear gas, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase La Carlota, in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019

    Mogherini: Events In Venezuela Show Lack of Political Horizon to End Crisis

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (485)
    0 0 0

    SAN JOSE (Sputnik) - The recent events in Venezuela demonstrate the lack of a political horizon that could bring an end to the ongoing crisis in the Latin American country, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

    "The recent events are the result of desperation and the lack of a political horizon that can end the current crisis, and confirm the urgent need for a political and peaceful process that leads to a democratic and Venezuelan solution", Mogherini said at the opening of the two-day meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Venezuela in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose.

    The EU foreign policy chief stressed that the main priority of the ICG was to avoid an escalation, to prevent repression and greater violence, and also to preserve the space to establish a political process.

    READ MORE: 'Carrots', Warnings: US to Offer New Incentives to Venezuela Military — Report

    "The solution must be Venezuelan, but the international community has the duty and responsibility to facilitate that solution without any interference and without any form of military deployment", Mogherini added.

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for the press as they meet on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Rovaniemi, Finland May 6, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mandel Ngan/Pool
    Lavrov on Possibility of Military Intervention in Venezuela: Nothing of the Kind (VIDEO)
    Mogherini also stressed that it was essential for the ICG to reinforce the existing bridges with key international actors, such as the United Nations, Vatican, the Lima Group and the Caribbean Community, to reinforce a common understanding and to clear the way for a political, peaceful and democratic solution.

    Last week, US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido made a new attempt to depose the legitimate President Nicolas Maduro, staging a demonstration in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas.

    Guaido called on the people of Venezuela, and the army to take to the streets in order to complete the process of overthrowing Venezuela's legitimate president. Maduro responded by reaffirming that commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the current regime.

    READ MORE: Guaido: 'We Are Very Close to Achieving Change in Venezuela' — Reports

    Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser John Bolton reiterated that "all options are on the table" in regards to Venezuela adding, that Washington hoped for a peaceful transfer of power.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo /
    Pentagon Chief Talks Venezuela Options With Bolton, Pompeo, Says No Chance of Iraq-Like Intel Blunder
    The situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when Guaido illegally proclaimed himself an interim president. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido, called on Maduro to step down, and seized billions of dollars worth of the country's oil assets.

    A number of high-ranking US officials have repeatedly stated that all options remain on the table with regard to the Venezuelan crisis, including a military operation. Russia, China and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Trump Contradicts Pompeo and Bolton's Venezuela Claims After Call With Putin

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (485)

    Related:

    Venezuela Prosecutor General Says 5 Killed Amid Protests After Coup Attempt
    'Carrots', Warnings: US to Offer New Incentives to Venezuela Military - Report
    Guaido: 'We Are Very Close to Achieving Change in Venezuela' - Reports
    Lavrov on Possibility of Military Intervention in Venezuela: Nothing of the Kind
    Venezuela Vows Response if US Takes Military Action
    Tags:
    political horizon, crisis, International Contact Group (ICG) on Venezuela, Federica Mogherini, EU, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse