'Carrots', Warnings: US to Offer New Incentives to Venezuela Military - Report

US Vice President Mike Pence is set to offer on Tuesday new incentives to Venezuela's military to turn against President Nicolas Maduro, Reuters reported Monday, citing a senior administration official.

In a speech to the Americas Society at the US Department of State, Pence will also warn that Washington could soon sanction 25 additional magistrates on the Venezuelan supreme court, Reuters reported, citing the official on condition of anonymity.

In addition, the US vice president will also offer assistance for refugees who have fled Venezuela and an economic aid package on a political transition, according to Reuters.

The news comes on the heels of another Guaido's attempt made last week to depose of constitutionally elected Maduro by calling on Venezuelans and the military to take to the streets and overthrow Venezuela's president.

However, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defense had reiterated their full loyalty to the country’s legitimate authorities.

Amid the events, which Caracas has described as a failed coup attempt, US National Security Adviser John Bolton reiterated that "all options are on the table" with regard to Venezuela, adding that Washington hopes to see a peaceful transfer of power.

The situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president. The United States and 54 other countries recognized Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.

Russia, China, and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.