Caracas to Strip Lawmakers Partaking in Coup Attempt of Immunity - Parliament

"The Prosecutor's office has opened the case. All requests on the stripping of parliamentary immunity come to the Constituent Assembly, and… we will certainly take measures to remove parliamentary immunity from all those who actively participated in this [coup attempt]", Cabello said, as quoted by the broadcaster NTN on Sunday.
READ MORE: Russian, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers Discuss Coup Attempt in Venezuela (VIDEO)
The statement comes after on 30 April, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido urged Venezuelan civilians and servicemen to take to the streets to help depose President Nicolas Maduro.
Mass protests began in Venezuela back in January, when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president of the country. A number of Western countries, including the US, backed his claim. Maduro, for his part, has accused Washington of attempting to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
All comments
Show new comments (0)