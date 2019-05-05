Register
18:34 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 19, 2015 file photo, a girl poses for a picture in front of a mural depicting the statue of liberty as death, at Bolivar square in Caracas, Venezuela

    US' Real Actions Contradict Verbal Crusade Over Venezuela 'Humanitarian Crisis'

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    150

    The US has recently been imposing sanctions on Venezuela and supporting the calls of opposition leader Juan Guaido to overthrow the elected Venezuelan president, while at the same time calling for a return to "the road to stability".

    Despite loud vocal support for the Venezuelan people, the White House has done little to help those who have sought asylum in the US, The Guardian has reported. On the contrary, Washington has ignored all possible ways to help Venezuelans seeking to enter and stay in the US, instead sticking to the Trump administration's policy of reducing the influx of immigrants.

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech during his visit to Santiago, Chile April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
    © AP Photo / Rodrigo Garrido
    Pompeo Claims Any US Action in Venezuela, Including Military, to Be 'Lawful'

    As the newspaper stressed, there are three tools available for Washington to help such refugees. One is the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) mechanism, which allows residents of certain states to remain in the US due to the extraordinary situation in their home country. Another is Deferred Enforced Departure, which gives those scheduled for deportation additional time to stay in the US.

    The White House has opted not to use any of them, the media outlet indicated. What is more, those Venezuelans who have applied for regular asylum rarely receive a positive decision from the immigration services. Rebecca Press, a New York City immigration attorney cited by The Guardian, claims that even those with "strong" applications are refused them and end up in lengthy immigration court proceedings for further review.

    READ MORE: US to Send Navy Ship to Help Solve Venezuela 'Humanitarian Crisis' — Report

    The discrepancy in US officials' vocal claims regarding the situation in Venezuela and their real actions has note eluded Nazanin Ash, the vice president of the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

    "Here you have the administration standing with Venezuelans seeking freedom — and banning them from seeking that freedom in the United States. This administration has demonstrated again and again over the last several years is [sic] that crises and vulnerability […] have not been the factors that have moved them", she said.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump called on Venezuelan citizens to stand up for "freedom and democracy", claiming that the US would be "standing right by their side". The tweet came amid an ongoing US policy of support for self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido and his desire to forcibly oust democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro. In statements by US officials, the military option has not been ruled out in resolving the Venezuelan crisis.

    READ MORE: Republican Sen. Urges Hearing on Potential US Military Intervention in Venezuela

    Maduro has slammed Guaido's claims to the presidency, calling him a US "puppet". The Venezuelan president has also condemned Washington, accusing it of attempting to carry out a coup in the country, which has been troubled by a protracted political crisis.

    Related:

    Pompeo Claims Any US Action in Venezuela, Including Military, to Be 'Lawful'
    Republican Sen. Urges Hearing on Potential US Military Intervention in Venezuela
    US Missed Chance to Blackmail Venezuelan Officers Into Deserting Maduro – Report
    US to Send Navy Ship to Help Solve Venezuela 'Humanitarian Crisis' - Report
    Venezuela Crisis All About US Regional Dominance, Not Democracy – Journalist
    Maduro Calls on Army to be Ready to Defend Venezuela From US Attack − Report
    Tags:
    humanitarian crisis, asylum, immigration, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse