Pompeo Claims Any US Action in Venezuela, Including Military, to Be 'Lawful'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's interviews follow a "very positive" phone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, who discussed the situation in Venezuela. The sentiment from Trump is in stark contrast to the rhetoric that has recently been emanating from Washington.

Speaking with ABC, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that Donald Trump "has his full range of Article 2 authorities", when asked if the US president believes he could intervene militarily in Venezuela without congressional approval.

While emphasising that the US still has a "full scale set of options," Pompeo added that he is fully confident that "any action" the US takes in Venezuela would be "lawful". "So when the situation arises, we are not flat-footed."

In a separate interview aired by Fox News, the US top diplomat has reiterated his position on what he describes as the "Russian interference in Venezuela," saying that "the Russians have to get out, that remains our view."

According to him, Washington "wants all other nations out of this country."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW