Register
15:29 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, accompanied by Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, left, and the Strategies Operations Commander, Adm. Remigio Ceballos, arrive for a meeting with the troops at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019

    Maduro Praises 'Always Loyal, Never Traitors' Venezuelan Troops

    © AP Photo / Miraflores Press Office / Jhonn Zerpa
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (476)
    1130

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s tweets come as Juan Guaido admitted that the opposition had miscalculated its support within the military after a botched coup attempt against legitimately elected Maduro.

    Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has praised the country’s National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) for remaining loyal to him in the face of so-called Operation Freedom staged by opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier this week to force out his government.

    READ MORE: Guaido Admits Failure in Staging Coup Against Maduro

    In a series of tweets, Maduro noted that Venezuelan troops are “perfectly trained, prepared and united”:

    “We are not a weak or helpless country, we have a military power that guarantees peace and national defence. Always Loyal, Never Traitors!” he tweeted.

    Venezuela’s embattled president earlier sent a message to a “handful of traitors” who sold out to the “interests of the United States”, saying that they would not “stain the military honour of the Fatherland”.

    “Our #FANB is deeply committed to the protection of the people, the defence of national sovereignty and the Constitution…” Maduro tweeted.

    He has repeatedly called on the military to be “ready” to defend the country with “weapons in hand” in case the United States launches an offensive on Venezuelan soil. The comments were made shortly after Guaido released a video in which he encouraged civilians and soldiers to join his coup, claiming that he had the support of the armed forces.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo /
    Pentagon Chief Talks Venezuela Options With Bolton, Pompeo, Says No Chance of Iraq-Like Intel Blunder
    At the time, Maduro insisted that he had spoken with military chiefs, who reaffirmed their “complete loyalty to the people, the Constitution and homeland”.

    His comments were echoed by the country’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who stressed that the Venezuelan armed forces were loyal to the constitution and legitimate authorities.

    Earlier in the day, Guaido acknowledged that the opposition had miscalculated its backing in the military, saying that they had expected Maduro to step down in the face of a growing number of defectors.

    But, as he noted in an interview with The Washington Post, his call on the armed forces to turn their backs on Maduro failed:

    “Maybe because we still need more soldiers, and maybe we need more officials of the regime to be willing to support it, to back the constitution. I think the variables are obvious at this point”.

    At the same time, Guaido welcomed the “great news” about recent discussions in the US of military options to break the impasse.

    READ MORE: Republican Sen. Urges Hearing on Potential US Military Intervention in Venezuela

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela April 6, 2019.
    © REUTERS /
    US Considers Backing Guaido's Venezuelan Opposition With ‘Influx of Cash’ – Report
    The long-running political crisis in Venezuela reached its climax earlier this week after Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president in January, announced the final phase of his Operation Freedom to oust Maduro.

    His efforts were doomed, as only a handful of military servicemen joined his attempted coup, with Maduro declaring the uprising a failure.

    Guaido is backed by the United States, several regional countries and Western states, while many others, including Russia, China, Turkey, and Iran have insist that Maduro is the only legitimately elected president of Venezuela.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (476)

    Related:

    Republican Sen. Urges Hearing on Potential US Military Intervention in Venezuela
    US to Send Navy Ship to Help Solve Venezuela 'Humanitarian Crisis' - Report
    Maduro Calls on Army to be Ready to Defend Venezuela From US Attack − Report
    Trump Contradicts Pompeo and Bolton's Venezuela Claims After Call With Putin
    Trump ‘Asking Questions on Reliability’ of US Intel on Venezuela – Report
    Tags:
    constitution, opposition, support, military, soldiers, attempted coup, coup d'etat, coup attempt, defectors, defector, traitors, traitor, loyalty, troops, army, armed forces, president, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse