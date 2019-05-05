Argentinian Council Worker Fired After Selling SEX VIDEOS to Boost Her Salary

Although having a freelance job in addition to a main one is more than common, with employees seeking to boost their finances by whatever means possible and claiming that money is money, an Argentinian council worker’s erotic occupation on the side appears to have yielded a not so pleasant bonus by costing her a long-time job.

A 28-year-old woman from Argentina has been sacked from her position at a local council in Buenos Aires’ municipality of La Plata, after it emerged that she had been making erotic videos – a fact that she says she has never hid, claiming that her wages weren’t high enough to cover her higher education fees.

Sonia Pellizzari noted that she first started to increase her income by taking sexual images and then moving on to making videos: although she abstained from revealing exactly to what extent she was rewarded financially, she admitted to local media that it was quite a lot, adding that she uses the money “to pay the rent and other things”.

Sonia started working for the local council back in 2011 and decided to combine it with modelling in 2017, which her family and work colleagues were aware of “right from the start”, but it wasn’t until a video of her and one of her friends topless went viral that the council’s management made the decision to give her the sack.

Commenting on the incident, Sonia admitted that her other clips included sex scenes, but insisted she had been fired unrightfully. She also rejected claims that she was a prostitute, pointing out that all men who she has engaged in a sexual intercourse with in front of the camera were professional actors who had signed up to be recorded and consented to the videos being further spread online.

READ MORE: Brazilian Model Found DEAD After Jumping Into Rough Sea to Rescue Dogs

Meanwhile, council chiefs denied that their move was fuelled by the nature of the videos she was making, asserting that the issue was that her work allegedly suffered due to her occupation on the side. They claimed she had taken excessively much time off work, something which she has flatly denied.